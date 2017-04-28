Calling all baseball fans!

Join us for the inaugural THAW Night with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, April 28th and watch the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox!

Tickets are on sale NOW. Go to: tigers.com/thaw to purchase tickets today! With your ticket purchase you will receive a THAW/Detroit Tigers hat and a proceed of the ticket purchase will be donated back to THAW.

Lower Baseline: $49

Upper Box Infield: $41

Upper Reserved Infield: $36

Mezzanine: $31

Upper Grandstand: $28

Group tickets sales are available for purchase (15 guests or more), these can easily be purchased through the Detroit Tiger’s group ticket sales office by contacting Corey Bell corey.bell@detroittigers.com.

For more information please contact Stacy Ziarko at sziarko@thawfund.org or 313-963-2681.